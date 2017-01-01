iPlay America

New Years Eve Party - The Family Event Of The Year Get Your Tickets Now!

RING IN THE NEW YEAR AT iPLAY AMERICA

Bring the entire family and enjoy a night of rides, party favors, a live DJ, prizes and giveaways! There will be confetti cannons at midnight as you watch the ball drop on our 5 large screens and monitors! This party sells out fast so you get your tickets soon!

NYE PARTY PASS

INCLUDES: Unlimited Ride Pass, $10 Game Card, Party Favors, DJ, Light Show, Prizes, Giveaways, Confetti Cannons and Watching The Ball Drop On One Of Our 5 Large Screens And Monitors!

$39.99 Per Person In Advance
$49.99 Per Person At The Door
Toddlers Under 36 Inches Are FREE

NYE PARTY & DINING PASS

Includes Everything in the NYE Party Pass Plus: Seating At The NYE Buffet SEE MENU, Soft Drinks With Dinner and a Champagne Toast For Adults With Dinner! Dining Pass will be valid only for specific seating time purchased.

6:00PM SEATING
Seated from 6pm-7:30
Adult: $74.99 | Child: $54.99
Toddlers Under 36 Inches Are FREE

8:00PM SEATING
Seated from 8:00pm - end of event. Buffet will end at 9:30.
Adult: $79.99 | Child: $59.99
Toddlers Under 36 Inches Are FREE

CELEBRATE THE NIGHT IN VIP STYLE!

BOOK YOUR OWN

VIP SUITE!

Party in your own private room with all of your guests!

CALL 732.577.8200 X382

FOR RESERVATIONS!

New Year's Eve Dining Options

Game Time Bar & Grill

Reservations can be made HERE.** Hi-Top tables in the Bar area will be first come first served. Must be 21+. See Menu

Boardwalk

Enjoy our delicous A la carte options at Sonny’s, Boardwalk Bites & Mixx

Dinner Buffet

Purchase the New Years Eve Buffet with your Party pass. SEE MENU

*Must purchase NYE Party Pass or NYE Party & Dining Pass by 11:59pm on Friday December 15th to receive this offer. Free iRide Plus Pass is valid January 1-31, 2018 only. One Free iRide Plus Pass per ticket ordered. Offer not valid on Free Toddler ticket. Subject to change without notice. Not combinable with any other offer. Free iRide Plus Pass will print with your NYE Party Pass or Party & Dining Pass.
** You must have a NYE Party Pass to enter iPlay America during the NYE Celebration. Reservations made at Game Time Bar and Grill for those without Party Passes will be void.

