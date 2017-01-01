Get Inside The Fun
Bring the entire family and enjoy a night of rides, party favors, a live DJ, prizes and giveaways! There will be confetti cannons at midnight as you watch the ball drop on our 5 large screens and monitors! This party sells out fast so you get your tickets soon!
INCLUDES: Unlimited Ride Pass, $10 Game Card, Party Favors, DJ, Light Show, Prizes, Giveaways, Confetti Cannons and Watching The Ball Drop On One Of Our 5 Large Screens And Monitors!
$39.99 Per Person In Advance
$49.99 Per Person At The Door
Toddlers Under 36 Inches Are FREE
Includes Everything in the NYE Party Pass Plus: Seating At The NYE Buffet SEE MENU, Soft Drinks With Dinner and a Champagne Toast For Adults With Dinner! Dining Pass will be valid only for specific seating time purchased.
6:00PM SEATING
Seated from 6pm-7:30
Adult: $74.99 | Child: $54.99
Toddlers Under 36 Inches Are FREE
8:00PM SEATING
Seated from 8:00pm - end of event. Buffet will end at 9:30.
Adult: $79.99 | Child: $59.99
Toddlers Under 36 Inches Are FREE
Party in your own private room with all of your guests!
Reservations can be made HERE.** Hi-Top tables in the Bar area will be first come first served. Must be 21+.
Enjoy our delicous A la carte options at Sonny’s, Boardwalk Bites & Mixx
Purchase the New Years Eve Buffet with your Party pass. SEE MENU