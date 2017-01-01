Fun Take one step inside iPlay America and you'll experience a whole new level of WOW! Explore our many rides, attractions, boardwalk games and one of NJ's largest arcades. See More Parties Here is where the BEST birthday parties and celebrations for all ages happen. See More EventsThe BEST events happen here! Our amazing spaces host tons of Concerts, Meet and Greets, Expos, Corporate Events, Galas, Social Events and so much more! See More YOUR GROUP OUR PLACELET'S PLAY! Your Food & GameHeadquarters! Location 110 Schanck RoadFreehold, NJPhone: 732-577-8200 Hours & LocationDirectionsCompany Contact Us About Us iPlay America Blog Employment Media Community Community Support Preferred Partner Program Partners/Affiliates Donation Requests Resources FAQs Park Rules & Safety COPPA Privacy Check Gift Card Balance Copyright © 2017 iPlay America. All Rights Reserved.