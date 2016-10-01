New Years Eve
NYE PARTY PASS INCLUDES:
- Unlimited Rides on: Kite Flyer, Skyscraper, Spinzone Bumper Cars, Happy Swing, Jump Around, Dizzy Dragons, Carousel, iPA Speedway Go Karts, & Freedom Rider Spinning Coaster.
- $10 iPA Card
- DJ -Light Show – Party Favors
- Confetti Cannons
- Watch the ball drop on our huge screens
- Prizes & giveaways all night long
- Celebrate NYE with friends & family
- Adult cocktail area available
- Toddlers - 2 and Under FREE
DINING OPTIONS:
- Food Outlets in Park
- Sonny’s, Boardwalk Bites, Mixx – A La Carte items will be available for purchase in the park
- Reservations at Game Time Bar & Grill with a la carte menu
- Hi-tops in Bar available for dining on a first come-first serve basis and purchase of a party pass
VIP Party Rooms Available!
Call 732-577-8200 x382 to find out about reserving yours today!
Get Your NYE Celebration Tickets Today!
BUY NOW!
$39.99 per person in advance | $49.99 per person at the door