New Years Eve

NYE PARTY PASS INCLUDES:

  • Unlimited Rides on: Kite Flyer, Skyscraper, Spinzone Bumper Cars, Happy Swing, Jump Around, Dizzy Dragons, Carousel, iPA Speedway Go Karts, & Freedom Rider Spinning Coaster.
  • $10 iPA Card 
  • DJ -Light Show – Party Favors
  • Confetti Cannons
  • Watch the ball drop on our huge screens
  • Prizes & giveaways all night long
  • Celebrate NYE with friends & family 
  • Adult cocktail area available
  • Toddlers - 2 and Under FREE

DINING OPTIONS:

VIP Party Rooms Available!

NYE Party At iPlay America

Call 732-577-8200 x382 to find out about reserving yours today!

$39.99 per person in advance | $49.99 per person at the door

Attractions will be open for an additional cost.Laser Tag, Lazer Frenzy, High Ropes Course, Kidz Ropes Course, Mini Bowling, & 4D Theater.