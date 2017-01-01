Rides, Fun & Games

Fun

Take one step inside iPlay America and you'll experience a whole new level of WOW! Explore our many rides, attractions, boardwalk games and one of NJ's largest arcades. There's guaranteed fun for the whole family!

Birthday Parties

Parties

When you want to throw the most fun and memorable party ever, the BEST parties happen at iPlay America! Choose from our many options of perfectly planned parties to find the one that fits the needs of your guests.

Entertainment & Events

Events

The BEST events happen here! Our amazing spaces host tons of Concerts, Meet and Greets, Expos, Corporate Events, Galas, Social Events and so much more!

Hungry? We've Got You Covered?
Your Group, Our Place, Lets Play!
Get Started Today!
 
See What's Waiting Inside
 

Your Food & Game

Headquarters!

See Specials
Nocturnal - Every Friday Night - 21+
Give the Gift of Fun!
Insiders Club - Get Instant Rewards - Sign Up Today!
Danny's Kids Club - Join Here
Start Your Career In Fun. Apply Today!